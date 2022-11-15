Maledon notched 14 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 25 minutes during Monday's 112-105 victory over the Magic.

Taking advantage of Dennis Smith's (ankle) absence and James Bouknight playing only four minutes, Maledon had his best performance of the season despite LaMelo Ball being available. His play was an outlier, and fantasy managers don't need to take action. For his career, Maledon averages a modest 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per 36 minutes, and he will head back to being a depth piece once Smith is back.