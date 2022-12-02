Maledon will come off the bench Friday against the Wizards.
Terry Rozier (illness) is back following a one-game absence, so Maledon will head back to the bench. In his past six games as a reserve, he's averaged 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 20.3 minutes.
