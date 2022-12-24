Maledon had seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 11 minutes during Friday's 134-130 win over the Lakers.

Maledon's scoring off the bench was much-needed Friday as the Hornets squeaked out a four-point win. The third-year guard doesn't offer much fantasy value, especially as he is shooting only 35.3 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from three over his last 10 contests.