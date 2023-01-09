Maledon posted 23 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 118-113 win over Delaware.

Maledon led Greensboro in rebounds en route to posting a double-double showing in his first G League action of the year. Maledon has averaged 5.5 points, 2.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 35 NBA games with the Hornets this season.