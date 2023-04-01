Maledon chipped in nine points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 121-91 loss to the Bulls.

Maledon got the start for the third straight game while Charlotte continues to deal with injuries, and he added nine assists for the second consecutive contest. His scoring is still highly inefficient though. In these three starts, the young backup is only hitting at a 37.1 percent clip, going 2-for-13 from deep. During this run of playing time, he can be a decent stream option for assists but that's about it.