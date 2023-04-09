Maledon totaled 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Sunday's 106-95 win over the Cavaliers.

Maledon filled up the boxscore, as he tied for the team-high in assists and posted the second most rebounds on Sunday. Maledon was a top-100 fantasy player in nine-category leagues over the last two weeks of the season. He started the final six games of the year and averaged 14.8 points, 9.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds. Maledon did drop below 30 percent from three for the season, limiting his value. But if Maledon can find consistent minutes, he has shown he can produce in multiple categories.