Maledon tallied 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 129-116 loss to Capital City.

Maledon led the team in rebounds along with a team-high-tying assist total while finishing as one of five Swarm players in double figures in scoring in a near double-double outing. Maledon has averaged 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals over 23 regular-season games.