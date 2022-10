The Hornets signed Maledon to a two-way contract Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After being waived by the Rockets on Tuesday, it didn't take long for Maledon to find a new landing spot. The 21-year-old point guard will add some depth to the Hornets' backcourt for 2022-23 after averaging 7.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest last season with the Thunder.