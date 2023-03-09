Maledon notched 24 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Maledon led the Swarm in scoring while finishing with bench-leading rebound and assist marks in Wednesday's loss. Maledon has averaged 16.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals over 18 regular-season games.