Maledon tallied 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Saturday's 115-100 loss to College Park.

Maledon led the Swarm in scoring while finishing second on the team in rebounds and assists in Saturday's defeat. Maledon has averaged 15.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals over 16 regular-season contests.