Maledon posted 28 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 122-110 win over Maine.

Maledon returned after missing Friday's game with an ankle injury, leading the Swarm in scoring and assists in Saturday's victory. Maledon has averaged 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals over 14 regular-season games.