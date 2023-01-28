Maledon posted 22 points (8-20 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 115-112 loss to Wisconsin.

Maledon led the team from three while finishing second on the team in scoring and posting team-high-tying marks in rebounds and assists. Maledon has averaged 22.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 block over his last five games.