Maledon was inactive during Friday's 120-106 loss to Maine with an ankle injury.
Maledon was one of three Swarm players held out of Friday's contest while dealing with a left ankle sprain. Maledon has averaged 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals over 14 regular-season contests.
