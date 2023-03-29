Maledon posted 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and four blocks across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 victory over Oklahoma City.

With the majority of Charlotte's regular sidelined, Maledon drew his second start of the campaign and made the most of his opportunity by recording season highs in made field goals, points, assists, blocks and minutes played. The Hornets' skeleton crew were able to squeak out a win over the Thunder, who were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and may have earned increased chances moving forward. However, despite his strong showing Tuesday, Maledon's fantasy value will take a major hit when Gordon Hayward (thumb), Kelly Oubre (shoulder), Terry Rozier (foot) and/or Dennis Smith (toe) is cleared to suit up again.