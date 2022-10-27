Maledon notched 15 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and one steal across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 134-131 overtime loss to New York.

Seven of Maledon's 15 points came in three minutes in the third quarter as he nailed a three and later scored on consecutive possessions. The 21-year-old has been known to score in bunches, as he did at the end of the season last year while playing for the Thunder, averaging 22.3 points in one five-game span. After playing just four minutes over the season's first two games, he's gotten at least 15 minutes of playing time in each of the last two contests and may be in line for a bigger role as the season progresses.