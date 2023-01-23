Maledon tallied 26 points (8-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 112-105 loss to Windy City.
Maledon led the team in points and assists while finishing two assists shy of a triple-double. Maledon has averaged 22.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks over his last four games.
