Maledon closed with eight points (4-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, 14 assists and one block in 41 minutes during Sunday's 128-108 loss to the Raptors.

Maledon led all Hornets players in assists while finishing two points and two rebounds short of a triple-double. Maledon tallied 10 or more assists for the first time this season, having recorded nine or more assists in three straight games.