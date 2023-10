Maledon (shoulder) participated in Wednesday's intra-squad scrimmage, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Maledon has yet to appear in the preseason due to a lingering shoulder injury, but it looks like he's inching closer to a return. The fourth-year guard is under a two-way contract this year, so he'll presumably spend most of the 2023-24 campaign in the G League.