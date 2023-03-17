Maledon tallied four points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 118-107 win over Mexico City.

Maledon led the Swarm in assists while notching a team-high-tying rebound total en route to a non-traditional double-double in Thursday's victory. Maledon has averaged 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals over 20 regular-season games.