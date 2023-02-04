Maledon finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 123-107 win over Grand Rapids.

Maledon was one of six Swarm players to reach double figures in scoring, finishing with the second-highest point total among starters Friday. Maledon has averaged 20.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals over his last eight games.