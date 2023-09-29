Maledon agreed to a two-way contract with the Hornets on Friday, Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Maledon signed a two-way contract with the Hornets last October after being waived by the Rockets. He went on to appear in 44 NBA games, averaging 6.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds. He excelled down the stretch, posting 14.8 points, 9.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks across the final six regular-season games (all starts). Those numbers came with numerous regulars sidelined, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect that type of production to start 2023-24. Maledon will open the season as a reserve behind LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier and is eligible to play in only 50 NBA games on his current deal.