Maledon notched 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 140-105 loss to the Celtics.

Maledon logged a whopping 39 minutes in the loss, putting up season-high numbers across the board, bar the scoring. It really is a case of the last man standing in Charlotte right now, with Maledon taking full advantage. As long as the Hornets are without their backcourt, Maledon makes for a streaming option in competitive leagues. However, just be aware that this opportunity could end as soon as Friday when they face off against the Wizards.