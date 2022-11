Maledon totaled zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in eight minutes during Thursday's 117-112 overtime loss to the Heat.

Although the Hornets went into overtime during Thursday's defeat, Maledon had minimal playing time and was held scoreless for a third consecutive game. He averaged 7.1 points per game for the Thunder last year but is averaging just 3.8 points in 12.8 minutes per game over his first 12 appearances with the Hornets.