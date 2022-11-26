Maledon had 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 110-108 win over Minnesota.

Maledon scored in double digits for just the third time in 18 games this season, and he did so Friday in an efficient fashion. He also recorded a season-high seven boards in the win. Maledon has shown that he's capable of occasional scoring outburst, but he's averaging only 5.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists so far this season.