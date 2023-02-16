Maledon finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two assists, two rebounds and one block over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 loss to Motor City.
Maledon was one of three Swarm starters to reach double figures in scoring in Wednesday's loss. Maledon has averaged 15.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals over 13 regular-season games.
