Maledon tallied 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Thursday's 120-117 loss to College Park.

Maledon led the Swarm in assists while finishing as one of six players in double-figures in scoring Thursday. Maledon has averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals over 15 regular-season contests.