Maledon finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 138-137 win over Fort Wayne.
Maledon led the team in assists while finishing as one of seven Swarm players in double figures in scoring Friday. Maledon has averaged 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals over his last 10 games.
