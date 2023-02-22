The Hornets transferred Maledon to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday.
Maledon, James Bouknight, Kai Jones and Bryce McGowens will all start the second-half schedule in the G League and figure to garner sizable roles during Wednesday's matchup versus the Cleveland Charge. Across 13 appearances with the Swarm, Maledon is averaging 15.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals-plus-blocks in 31.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hornets' Theo Maledon: Tallies double-double in defeat•
-
Hornets' Theo Maledon: Top distributor in balanced game•
-
Hornets' Theo Maledon: Reaches double figures in win•
-
Hornets' Theo Maledon: All-around performance in win•
-
Hornets' Theo Maledon: Transferred to parent club•
-
Hornets' Theo Maledon: Leads with near triple-double•