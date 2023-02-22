The Hornets transferred Maledon to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday.

Maledon, James Bouknight, Kai Jones and Bryce McGowens will all start the second-half schedule in the G League and figure to garner sizable roles during Wednesday's matchup versus the Cleveland Charge. Across 13 appearances with the Swarm, Maledon is averaging 15.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals-plus-blocks in 31.3 minutes per game.