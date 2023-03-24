The Hornets transferred Maledon to the NBA club from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Friday, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Maledon and James Bouknight were both elevated and will be available for Friday's game in Dallas. Both guards could see extended action with Charlotte if Kelly Oubre (shoulder), Terry Rozier (foot) and Dennis Smith (illness) are ruled out.

