Charlotte transferred Maledon to the NBA club from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Sunday.

The Hornets elevated Maledon and Kai Jones for Sunday's matchup against the Heat. Maledon is averaging 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 16.1 minutes per game across 36 NBA appearances (one start) this season. However, Charlotte is expected to be relatively healthy Sunday, so Maledon will presumably serve as a depth option.