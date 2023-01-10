Charlotte transferred Maledon to the NBA club from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.

Maledon scored at least 20 points during both of his appearances with the Swarm in the G League, but he's since returned to the NBA club. The third-year guard appeared in 35 of the Hornets' first 37 games of the season, but he's fallen out of the rotation now that LaMelo Ball and Dennis Smith have recovered from lingering ankle issues.