Maledon chipped in 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, eight assists, one block and five steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 112-109 loss to the Rockets.

Maledon had his best game of the season in the loss, tallying a career-high five steals to go with a season-high 22 points. This performance was the epitome of what managers should expect during the silly season. Having now recorded a total of 33 assists over the past three games, Maledon makes for a worthwhile acquisition for the final game of the season Sunday, even for those in standard formats.