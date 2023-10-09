Maledon won't travel with the Hornets during their upcoming two-game road trip due to a right shoulder injury.
Maledon rejoined the Hornets on a two-way deal in late September but will be unavailable for the team's first two preseason games. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but his next opportunity to suit up during the preseason will be Sunday against the Thunder.
