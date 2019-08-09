Hornets' Thomas Welsh: Lands deal with Charlotte
Welsh signed a contract with the Hornets on Friday.
Welsh was selected by the Nuggets near the end of the second round of last year's draft and spent most of his rookie season in the G League where he averaged 10.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He was waived by the Nuggets just over a week ago and now will get an opportunity to crack a rebuilding Charlotte team's final roster.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...