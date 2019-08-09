Welsh signed a contract with the Hornets on Friday.

Welsh was selected by the Nuggets near the end of the second round of last year's draft and spent most of his rookie season in the G League where he averaged 10.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He was waived by the Nuggets just over a week ago and now will get an opportunity to crack a rebuilding Charlotte team's final roster.

