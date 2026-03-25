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section: | slug: hornets-tidjane-salaun-absence-streak-to-continue | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Absence streak to continue
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1 min read
Salaun is out for Thursday's game against the Knicks due to a strained left calf.
Thursday is set to mark an 11th absence in a row for Salaun. Until the Hornets suggest otherwise, the second-year forward's return to the hardwood doesn't seem to be imminent.
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