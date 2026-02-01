This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Assigned to G League
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
The Hornets assigned Salaun to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Sunday.
Salaun will join Greensboro ahead of its game against the Windy City Bulls on Monday. Over 10 G League outings so far this season, the second-year forward has averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 31.9 minutes per game.