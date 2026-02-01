default-cbs-image
The Hornets assigned Salaun to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Sunday.

Salaun will join Greensboro ahead of its game against the Windy City Bulls on Monday. Over 10 G League outings so far this season, the second-year forward has averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 31.9 minutes per game.

