Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Assigned to G League
The Hornets assigned Salaun to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.
Salaun has seen a very limited role in Charlotte to open the season with 11.9 minutes per contest across seven appearances. He's likely to be a featured player during his time with the Swarm.
