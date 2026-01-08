site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Available to play
Salaun (ankle) is available to play Thursday versus the Pacers.
Salaun will continue to play through the ankle issue, and he should see minutes in the teens off the bench. Salaun is averaging 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season.
