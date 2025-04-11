Salaun won't start Friday's game against the Celtics.

Salaun started Wednesday in place of Miles Bridges (hip) and posted nine points and six rebounds in 31 minutes against the Raptors. However, even with Bridges still sidelined, Salaun will come off the bench Friday, as the Hornets will start KJ Simpson, Nick Smith, DaQuan Jeffries, Josh Okogie and Mark Williams.