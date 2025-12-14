Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Bumped up to probable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Salaun (hip) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Salaun is dealing with soreness in his left hip, but he's tracking toward playing in Sunday's matchup against Cleveland. The second-year forward has been part of the Hornets' rotation over the last five games, averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 19.2 minutes.
More News
-
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Dealing with hip injury•
-
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Drops career-high 21 points•
-
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Scores season-high 13 points•
-
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Recalled to parent squad•
-
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Assigned to G League•
-
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Team option picked up•