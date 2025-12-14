Salaun (hip) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Salaun is dealing with soreness in his left hip, but he's tracking toward playing in Sunday's matchup against Cleveland. The second-year forward has been part of the Hornets' rotation over the last five games, averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 19.2 minutes.