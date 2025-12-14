Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Cleared to face Cavs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Salaun (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Salaun was upgraded from questionable to probable Sunday morning, so his availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. The second year forward should see significant action off the bench, and he's averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 rebounds across 19.2 minutes per game since being recalled from the G League on Nov. 30.
