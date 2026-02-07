Salaun (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Salaun was unable to play against the Rockets on Thursday while battling through an illness, but it appears the second-year has progressed enough to be available for Saturday's contest. He's averaging 16.0 minutes per game off the bench this season, though he's seen less playing time at the NBA level as of late while getting more reps in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm.