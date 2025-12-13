Salaun (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Salaun is working through left hip soreness, which may have flared up during the Hornets' 129-126 loss to the Bulls on Friday, when he played 17 minutes off the bench and finished with five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Sion James, Josh Green and Drew Peterson could see more minutes off the bench if Salaun is not cleared to play Sunday.