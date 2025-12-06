Salaun totaled 21 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 111-86 win over the Raptors.

Salaun made the most of a fortunate situation, scoring a career-high 21 points in just 22 minutes. He has now scored in double figures in three straight games, putting himself on the radar in deeper formats. The sample size of him being below average is far greater than the recent three-game streak, meaning those in standard leagues may want to pause before running to add him.