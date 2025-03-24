Salaun (ankle) registered seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in Sunday's 122-105 loss to the Heat.

Salaun made his first appearance for the Hornets since March 8 and his first at any level since March 14, as he had been playing for the G League's Greensboro Swarm before briefly missing time due to a right ankle sprain. The rookie first-round pick had previously been assigned to the G League after falling out of the rotation earlier this month, but the Hornets opened up a spot on the second unit for Salaun on Sunday while Josh Green (shoulder) and Josh Okogie (hamstring) sat out and while two-way player Wendell Moore was inactive as he approaches his limit of active games at the NBA level. Moore can make just four more appearances for the Hornets this season, but Salaun may need both Green and Okogie to continue to miss games in order to take hold of a permanent rotation spot.