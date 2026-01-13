Salaun (coach's decision) didn't appear off the bench Monday in the Hornets' 117-109 loss to the Clippers.

After being recalled from the G League's Greensboro Swarm in late November, Salaun had emerged as a regular part of the Charlotte rotation. From Dec. 1 through this past weekend, Salaun had appeared in 18 of 19 games and averaged 7.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 three-pointers and 0.9 assists in 18.6 minutes per contest, with his only absence during that stretch being the result of a sore left ankle. However, with Grant Williams now back to full health after missing the start of the season while recovering from knee surgery, the Hornets no longer appear to have room on the second unit for Salaun. If playing time continues to be hard to come by for the second-year forward over the next handful of games, Salaun could be sent back to Greensboro in order to pick up steady minutes.