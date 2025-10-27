Salaun ended Sunday's 139-113 win over Washington with four points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3 Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, an assists and a block across 16 minutes.

Salaun is taking advantage of his extended playing time while Grant Williams (knee) is out, and Sunday marked his first all-around performance of the season. If the second-year forward continues to post statlines like these, it may be hard for head coach Charles Lee to take him out of the rotation once Williams returns.