Salaun posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in Friday's 113-108 loss to the Knicks.

Salaun led all reserves in points, rebounds and minutes played (29), which is very encouraging for the young forward as he clamors for a spot in the regular season rotation. If Grant Williams (knee) can not play in the team's first game, expect Salaun to take his place amongst the second unit.