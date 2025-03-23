Salaun (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against Miami.

Salaun will return to game action after having been on the shelf since March 10 due to the sprained right ankle. The rookie first-round pick could see a bump in minutes during his return due to Josh Green (shoulder) being sidelined. Over his last five outings, Salaun has averaged 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 47.6 percent from the field across 16.6 minutes per contest.