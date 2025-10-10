Salaun logged six points (2-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes of Thursday's 122-116 preseason loss to the Thunder.

Hornets head coach Charles Lee has praised Salaun's development in training camp, and he rewarded him with a sizable workload Thursday. Salaun is still pretty erratic on offense, but his energy on the defensive side of things is a big plus to the team. Salaun is in the mix to win the backup power forward role behind Miles Bridges if Grant Williams (knee) is sidelined to start the regular season.